Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.90

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 13152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.