Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of MU stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,895,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

