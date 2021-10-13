MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.43 and last traded at $193.63. 554,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 354,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

