Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.91. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 36,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

