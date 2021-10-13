Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.90, but opened at $64.84. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mimecast shares last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 1,317 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.