MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,059. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

