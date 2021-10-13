Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Director Stephen Hurst Sells 100,000 Shares

Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Director Stephen Hurst sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,195.28.

Stephen Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephen Hurst sold 50,018 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$110,539.78.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hurst sold 25,000 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00.

