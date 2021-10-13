Mirova Acquires 102 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirova raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 10,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

