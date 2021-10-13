Mirova Has $566,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirova raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.22.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.