Mirova Sells 226 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,073,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 484,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,111. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

