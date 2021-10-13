Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.97

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $448.97 and traded as high as $463.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $456.53, with a volume of 1,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.22.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

