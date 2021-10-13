Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $11.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mogo during the second quarter worth $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $139,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $349.06 million, a PE ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

