Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4,945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,708,000 after buying an additional 242,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 69,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TRP stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

