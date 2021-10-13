Morgan Stanley Increases Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,089

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,741.80 ($22.76) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,495.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,407.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market cap of £135.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

