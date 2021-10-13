Morgan Stanley Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

