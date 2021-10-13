Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $295.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.04 and its 200 day moving average is $252.94. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

