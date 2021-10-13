Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

