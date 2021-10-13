Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 298,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

