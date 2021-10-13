Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.