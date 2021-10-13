Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,449. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

