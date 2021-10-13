Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,449. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.