mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XDSL stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.