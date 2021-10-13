mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XDSL stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.