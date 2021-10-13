Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 700,000 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. Ventoux CCM Acquisition comprises about 2.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.25% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

