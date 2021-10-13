Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 60,370 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.4% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 700,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

