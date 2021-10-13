Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.85 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 1,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,583. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

