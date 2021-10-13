Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $12,026.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

