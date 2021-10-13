Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 2,158,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

