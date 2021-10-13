National Bankshares Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$65.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

