National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

