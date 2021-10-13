Natixis Acquires 1,126,183 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 448.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.16% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $70,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,332. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

