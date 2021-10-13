Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

SNDR stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

