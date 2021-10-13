Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,379 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

AAL opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

