Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,042 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in National Bank by 6,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

