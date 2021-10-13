Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $288,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

