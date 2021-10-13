Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,848 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.