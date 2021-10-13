Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 13,000 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.06% of Niu Technologies worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,754. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

