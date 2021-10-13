Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,455 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nutrien by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 518.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

NTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. 51,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,787. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

