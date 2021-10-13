Natixis Investment Managers International Has $54.12 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 3.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Masimo were worth $54,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 127.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.41. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.