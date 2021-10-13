Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 11,900 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 115,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

