Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 291 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. 234,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $264.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

