Natixis Purchases 50 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $94,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 863,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $663.49 and a 200 day moving average of $609.60. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.