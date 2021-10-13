Natixis Sells 23,178 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.2% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $276,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $33.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,494.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,403. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,786.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,594.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

