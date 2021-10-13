NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,925 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.24.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.