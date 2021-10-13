Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SELB stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

