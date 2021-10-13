Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at Truist Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $624.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.