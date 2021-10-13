Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $670.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $624.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.42. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $276.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.