Netrum One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 180.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Netrum has a total market cap of $30,415.43 and approximately $14.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 180.6% higher against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

