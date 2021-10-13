Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,257,678 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,678 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $184,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

DVN opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

