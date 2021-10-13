Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 477,381 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,381 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $189,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,352,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,569,000 after purchasing an additional 630,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,821,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,963,000 after buying an additional 123,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,090.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 93,512 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

