Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $173,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $183.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

