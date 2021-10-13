Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $169,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

